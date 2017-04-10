Veteran film critic-author Bhawana Somaaya conferred with Padma Shri - News

Last Thursday, veteran film critic- author Bhawana Somaaya was presented the Padma Shri awards by President Pranab Mukherjee at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. Bhawana Somaaya was conferred with the Padma Shri, India's fourth highest civilian award.For over three decades, Bhawana Somaaya has been a film critic and has contributed columns to various publications like the Pioneer, Sunday Observer, The Hindu and the Hindustan Times.

