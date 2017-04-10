Varun Dhawan's intense training for J...

Varun Dhawan's intense training for Judwaa 2 will give you goosebumps

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is one actor who gives his 110 percent when it comes to preparing for roles, and the Bollywood hunk is continuing to do so in regard with his upcoming flick. The 29-year-old-actor took to his Instagram page and shared a video prepping up for his upcoming movie Judwaa 2. He captioned the video, "Tornado #judwaa2 #training."

