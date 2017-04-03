'Unpretentious reviewer' aka Kanan Gi...

'Unpretentious reviewer' aka Kanan Gill to spoof own debut film 'Noor'

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Mid-Day Mumbai

Kanan Gill may have offended cinephiles and producers alike with his YouTube movie review show, where he pokes fun at Bollywood films with co-host Biswa Kalyan Rath. But the online star is now gearing up to put himself under the spotlight by reviewing Sonakshi Sinha-starrer, Noor, which also marks his maiden Bollywood outing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cinema Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t... Feb '17 Aneirin 8
News Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14) Feb '17 Quiet Phart 5
News Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer... Jan '17 Rose of Tralee 2
News 'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-... Dec '16 Magic Utah Uwear 1
News Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11) Dec '16 Christine in Mich... 385
News Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute... Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
News THIS: Trailer Trashtalk Oct '16 Fckwhitepeople 1
See all Cinema Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cinema Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,331 • Total comments across all topics: 280,098,679

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC