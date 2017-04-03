'Unpretentious reviewer' aka Kanan Gill to spoof own debut film 'Noor'

Kanan Gill may have offended cinephiles and producers alike with his YouTube movie review show, where he pokes fun at Bollywood films with co-host Biswa Kalyan Rath. But the online star is now gearing up to put himself under the spotlight by reviewing Sonakshi Sinha-starrer, Noor, which also marks his maiden Bollywood outing.

