Twitter war in BJP: Shatrughan Sinha attacks Maneka Gandhi for...

New Delhi, April 9: Actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha on Sunday used the micro-blogging site Twitter to attack Union Minister Maneka Gandhi for her remarks about Bollywood trends being responsible for rising incidents of sexual harassment. Sinha seemed pretty angered at the comment of Maneka Gandhi, who held the trend in Bollywood to 'charm' the girl as mere sexual harassment.

