This is HUGE! Priyanka Chopra poses with Robert De Niro at The Tribeca Film festival 2017 - view pic
Priyanka Chopra is going places and we couldn't be any happier for her! The 16th Tribeca Film Festival is here and guess what.. Priyanka Chopra made it to the jury this year! The news was already out a couple of weeks ago and she took to Twitter to share a pic with "the greats" - Robert De Niro, Janet Tribeca and Whoopie Goldberg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BollywoodLife.com.
Add your comments below
Cinema Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t...
|Feb '17
|Aneirin
|8
|Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|Quiet Phart
|5
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-...
|Dec '16
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|Christine in Mich...
|385
|Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute...
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|THIS: Trailer Trashtalk
|Oct '16
|Fckwhitepeople
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cinema Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC