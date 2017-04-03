that Impressed Us in the First Quarter of 2017!5 Films
While Raees, Kaabil, Jolly LLB 2, Badrinath Ki Dulhania managed to mint money at the box office, though not as exceptional as we wanted them to perform, there have been others that have withered away like OK Jaanu, Machine, Rangoon not making much of an impact. Even critically acclaimed movies like Trapped and The Ghazi Attack couldn't set the cash registers ringing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BollywoodLife.com.
Add your comments below
Cinema Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t...
|Feb '17
|Aneirin
|8
|Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|Quiet Phart
|5
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-...
|Dec '16
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|Christine in Mich...
|385
|Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute...
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|THIS: Trailer Trashtalk
|Oct '16
|Fckwhitepeople
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cinema Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC