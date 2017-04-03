that Impressed Us in the First Quarte...

that Impressed Us in the First Quarter of 2017!5 Films

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: BollywoodLife.com

While Raees, Kaabil, Jolly LLB 2, Badrinath Ki Dulhania managed to mint money at the box office, though not as exceptional as we wanted them to perform, there have been others that have withered away like OK Jaanu, Machine, Rangoon not making much of an impact. Even critically acclaimed movies like Trapped and The Ghazi Attack couldn't set the cash registers ringing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BollywoodLife.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cinema Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t... Feb '17 Aneirin 8
News Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14) Feb '17 Quiet Phart 5
News Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer... Jan '17 Rose of Tralee 2
News 'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-... Dec '16 Magic Utah Uwear 1
News Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11) Dec '16 Christine in Mich... 385
News Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute... Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
News THIS: Trailer Trashtalk Oct '16 Fckwhitepeople 1
See all Cinema Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cinema Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,505 • Total comments across all topics: 280,141,936

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC