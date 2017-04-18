Sushmita Sen: Want to play the role of a mature woman in a film
Jaipur: Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen today said having explored comedy, drama and emotions, she now wants to play the role of a mature woman in a film. The former Miss Universe said she has been reading scripts regularly but none has appealed to her so far and therefore she is not seen on the silver screen these days.
