Sushant Singh Rajput takes Kriti Sanon on a ride in his new car. Are the pics suggesting something?
Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon have been making news ever since they began shooting for their upcoming film Raabta. From their offscreen camaraderie to public appearances, the two fueled a lot of speculation of being in a relationship.
