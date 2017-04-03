Superstar Jeetendraa s birthday celebration in Jaipur was a major Bollywood throwback

Veteran actor Jeetendra celebrated his 75th birthday on April 7. The actor who is famous for his roles in films like Tohfaa, Parichay and Himmatwala, took off to the picturesque land of Rajasthan to ring in his birthday with family and friends. The actor was accompanied by daughter Ekta Kapoor and wife Shobha Kapoor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.