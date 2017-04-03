Superstar Jeetendraa s birthday celeb...

Superstar Jeetendraa s birthday celebration in Jaipur was a major Bollywood throwback

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Indian Express

Veteran actor Jeetendra celebrated his 75th birthday on April 7. The actor who is famous for his roles in films like Tohfaa, Parichay and Himmatwala, took off to the picturesque land of Rajasthan to ring in his birthday with family and friends. The actor was accompanied by daughter Ekta Kapoor and wife Shobha Kapoor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cinema Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t... Feb '17 Aneirin 8
News Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14) Feb '17 Quiet Phart 5
News Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer... Jan '17 Rose of Tralee 2
News 'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-... Dec '16 Magic Utah Uwear 1
News Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11) Dec '16 Christine in Mich... 385
News Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute... Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
News THIS: Trailer Trashtalk Oct '16 Fckwhitepeople 1
See all Cinema Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cinema Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,806 • Total comments across all topics: 280,164,239

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC