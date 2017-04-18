Sunny Deol's son Karan has already signed his second film
His Bollywood debut, 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas', is yet to take off, but Sunny Deol's son Karan has already signed his next film. Industry sources say the star son will feature in one of Dinesh Vijan's upcoming productions to be directed by Kunal Deshmukh.
