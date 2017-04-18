Split

Split

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: DreadCentrol.com

OOOOOOH MY GOD! M. NIGHT SHAYAMALAN MADE A GOOD MOVIE! THE SEVENTH SEAL HAS BEEN BROKEN! CRACK OPEN THE DOORS TO VALHALLA, THE ICE GIANTS MARCH FORTH FOR RAGNAROCK HAS COME! SEAL CLOSED YOUR SHELTERS, THE HEAT DEATH OF THE UNIVERSE IS UPON US! PROTECT YOUR VIRGINS AND MOST DELICIOUS YOUNG, THEY ARE YOUR CURRENCY NOW! And so on and so forth. I'm more than slightly annoyed that all the discourse around Split is overshadowed by the communal shock and wonder that M. Night Shayamalan, fallen angel of the film world, has managed to make a good film after so many flops.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DreadCentrol.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cinema Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t... Feb '17 Aneirin 8
News Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14) Feb '17 Quiet Phart 5
News Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer... Jan '17 Rose of Tralee 2
News 'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-... Dec '16 Magic Utah Uwear 1
News Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11) Dec '16 Christine in Mich... 385
News Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute... Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
News THIS: Trailer Trashtalk (Oct '16) Oct '16 Fckwhitepeople 1
See all Cinema Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cinema Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,119 • Total comments across all topics: 280,516,819

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC