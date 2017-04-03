Singapore filmmaker Boo Junfeng wins ...

Singapore filmmaker Boo Junfeng wins top prize at Swiss Film Festival for Apprentice

Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

SINGAPORE: Local filmmaker Boo Junfeng is flying the Singapore film flag proudly once again as he continues his winning streak. Apprentice, his highly acclaimed prison drama, won two major awards at the Fribourg International Film Festival in Switzerland on Sunday .

