Shah Rukh Khan opens about teaming up...

Shah Rukh Khan opens about teaming up with Brett Ratner's Rush Hour 4

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Millbury

All the Shah Rukh Khan fans are currently over the moon after he received a special tribute at the 60th San Francisco International Film Festival . To add the cherry on the cake, Hollywood director Brett Ratner of the Rush Hour series confessed his wish of working with the superstar in the Rush Hour part 4! Since then, the fans have already started imagining about this big possible collaboration! After Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone's recent Hollywood venture, we guess that it is King Khan's turn to sprinkle his magic on the screens of Hollywood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cinema Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t... Feb '17 Aneirin 8
News Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14) Feb '17 Quiet Phart 5
News Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer... Jan '17 Rose of Tralee 2
News 'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-... Dec '16 Magic Utah Uwear 1
News Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11) Dec '16 Christine in Mich... 385
News Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute... Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
News THIS: Trailer Trashtalk Oct '16 Fckwhitepeople 1
See all Cinema Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cinema Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,643 • Total comments across all topics: 280,366,776

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC