Shah Rukh Khan opens about teaming up with Brett Ratner's Rush Hour 4
All the Shah Rukh Khan fans are currently over the moon after he received a special tribute at the 60th San Francisco International Film Festival . To add the cherry on the cake, Hollywood director Brett Ratner of the Rush Hour series confessed his wish of working with the superstar in the Rush Hour part 4! Since then, the fans have already started imagining about this big possible collaboration! After Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone's recent Hollywood venture, we guess that it is King Khan's turn to sprinkle his magic on the screens of Hollywood.
Cinema Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t...
|Feb '17
|Aneirin
|8
|Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|Quiet Phart
|5
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-...
|Dec '16
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|Christine in Mich...
|385
|Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute...
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|THIS: Trailer Trashtalk
|Oct '16
|Fckwhitepeople
|1
