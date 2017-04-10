See the Stunning Looks from Chanel's Annual Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner
"It's quintessentially chic!" Ruth Wilson told InStyle of all things Chanel . And, honestly, who could argue with that statement? The English actress was just one of dozens of divinely well-dressed women inside New York City's Balthazar restaurant Monday night, where Chanel hosted its 12th annual Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner.
