SCOOP: Farhan Akhtar in Ashutosh Gowariker's next?

Though rumour mills have been abuzz for a while about how after a six-year stint in front of the camera, Farhan Akhtar will wear a director's hat again with the third installment of his hit franchise Don, Mumbai Mirror has learnt that he has just okayed his first film of the year. This film will be helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker.

