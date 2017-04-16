SCOOP: Farhan Akhtar in Ashutosh Gowa...

SCOOP: Farhan Akhtar in Ashutosh Gowariker's next?

Bollywood, Ashutosh Gowariker, Farhan Akhtar, Lagaan,aamir khan,dil chahta hai,europe,jodhaa akbar,khelein hum jee jaan sey,mohe Though rumour mills have been abuzz for a while about how after a six-year stint in front of the camera, Farhan Akhtar will wear a director's hat again with the third installment of his hit franchise Don, Mumbai Mirror has learnt that he has just okayed his first film of the year. This film will be helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker.

