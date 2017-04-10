Sarabhai v/s Sarabhai season 2 to air...

Sarabhai v/s Sarabhai season 2 to air from May 16, 2017?

6 hrs ago Read more: BollywoodLife.com

As per a report in Pinkvilla, the eagerly-awaited web series, Sarabhai v/s Sarabhai season 2 , is going to hit our computer/mobile screens in 20 days! Although the exact release date of the show was kept under the wraps, the producers of the show always maintained that it will air sometime in May. And now a source has told the portal that the second season of the much-loved TV series is all set to kick start on May 16, 2017. When the portal got in touch with the producer of the show, JD Majethia, he said, "Well, I haven't received any confirmation from the home channel's end as of now but you can definitely consider it to be the tentative date."

