Salman Khan's Tubelight will not get an Eid release in Pakistan, here's why

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's highly anticipated film "Tubelight" might not release in Pakistan around the Eid as a few local filmmakers and organisations have demanded the release of the film in the country be put on hold. The Pakistan Film Distributors Association and the Pakistan Film Producers Association, along with various local film-makers, are actively trying to stall the release of "Tubelight", citing better business for the Pakistani films scheduled to release at the same time, reports tribune.com.pk.

