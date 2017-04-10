Salman Khan announces 'Sairat' fame Aakash Thosar's new film 'FU'
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Monday announced 'Sairat' fame actor Aakash Thosar's next film titled 'FU'. The movie will be directed by renowned actor-director Mahesh Manjrekar.
