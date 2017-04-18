Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan to be in Kabir Khan's new film Tubelight.
Mumbai: Politics is no longer seen as a taboo in Hindi movies, holds director Kabir Khan, many of whose films deal with thorny, contemporary issues. The director of the upcoming film Tubelight stresses that it is important for him to give a societal context to the stories that he deals with.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cinema Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t...
|Feb '17
|Aneirin
|8
|Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|Quiet Phart
|5
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-...
|Dec '16
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|Christine in Mich...
|385
|Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute...
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|THIS: Trailer Trashtalk
|Oct '16
|Fckwhitepeople
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cinema Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC