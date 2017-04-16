Raveena Tandon's comeback film 'Maatr' runs into legal trouble
Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon's 'Maatr' is in trouble. Film financier Raju Shah of YT Capital has got an injunction on the film, restraining the release of the movie until the producer of the film Anjum Rivzi clears the debt.
