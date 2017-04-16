'Randamoozham': India to produce its ...

'Randamoozham': India to produce its most expensive film ever

With a budget of $155 million, India is set to make the longest poem ever written into its most expensive film ever. The figure may seem paltry by Hollywood standards, but it is new territory in India, where costs for its highest-budget movies barely skim $25 million.

