Priyanka Chopra bags another honour, to be on the Tribeca Film Festival jury
Priyanka Chopra will look after the 2017 Documentary and Student Visionary Competitions alongside Olivia Thirlby, Ryan Eggold, Brendan Fraser and Ileen Gallagher. Sky's the limit for Indian actor Priyanka Chopra.
