Poway OnStage to Welcome Back Bollywood Revue Taj Express
With music by Salim and Sulaiman Merchant, produced by Vaibhavi and Shruti Merchant with a cast made up of dancers from the Bollywood Film Industry, Taj Express will be at Poway OnStage for a single matinee performance on Sunday, April 23, 2017 at 2:00pm. Having entertained billions worldwide for decades, India's Bollywood film industry is among the most prolific and profitable production hubs of global cinema.
