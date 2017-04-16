Parineeti Chopra, Vidya Balan,Taapsee Pannu's secret talents will astound you
Parineeti Chopra-Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Meri Pyaari Bindu's teaser is winning hearts all over. Parineeti made her singing debut with the film'song, 'Mana Ki Hum Yaar' and we must say that she is indeed gifted with a melodious voice.
