Parineeti Chopra etches her journey from flab to fab as the April...

Unconventional, terrifically talented, and with the last name that always spells success, Parineeti Chopra has indeed come a long way from being a public relations consultant in Yashraj Films to being a mainstream movie star of the same studio. Always feisty, ever-natural and spontaneous Parineeti Chopra is all set to rise and shine with Meri Pyaari Bindu , slated for a release this summer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.