OMG! Baahubali 2 star Prabhas to star in Karan Johar's Bollywood film?1 hour ago

Baahubali 2 is just a few days away from its release and people have held their breaths to experience the magnum opus. The lead actor of the franchise, our very own favourite Prabhas aka Baahubali spent five whopping years dedicated to this franchise alone! Now that is called pure dedication, isn't it? Anyway, going back to Prabhas, he made sure that he gave his 100% to the character and his commitment to the filmmmaker SS Rajamouli is laud-worthy.

