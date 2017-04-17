OMG! Baahubali 2 star Prabhas to star in Karan Johar's Bollywood film?1 hour ago
Baahubali 2 is just a few days away from its release and people have held their breaths to experience the magnum opus. The lead actor of the franchise, our very own favourite Prabhas aka Baahubali spent five whopping years dedicated to this franchise alone! Now that is called pure dedication, isn't it? Anyway, going back to Prabhas, he made sure that he gave his 100% to the character and his commitment to the filmmmaker SS Rajamouli is laud-worthy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Add your comments below
Cinema Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t...
|Feb '17
|Aneirin
|8
|Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|Quiet Phart
|5
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-...
|Dec '16
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|Christine in Mich...
|385
|Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute...
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|THIS: Trailer Trashtalk
|Oct '16
|Fckwhitepeople
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cinema Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC