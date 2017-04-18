Olivier Assayas on his love for classic Hong Kong cinema

Celebrated French art-house director, who was once married to actress Maggie Cheung, returns to city to present two of his films as part of this year's Hong Kong International Film Festival Before he became one of the world's most celebrated art-house filmmakers, Olivier Assayas was a film journalist with a special expertise in Hong Kong cinema. "The one filmmaker I admire most is Wong Kar-wai," the French director told the Post on Friday in Hong Kong, where he is due to present two of his films, Personal Shopper and Carlos , as part of this year's Hong Kong International Film Festival programme.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.