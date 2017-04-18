Olivier Assayas on his love for class...

Olivier Assayas on his love for classic Hong Kong cinema

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

Celebrated French art-house director, who was once married to actress Maggie Cheung, returns to city to present two of his films as part of this year's Hong Kong International Film Festival Before he became one of the world's most celebrated art-house filmmakers, Olivier Assayas was a film journalist with a special expertise in Hong Kong cinema. "The one filmmaker I admire most is Wong Kar-wai," the French director told the Post on Friday in Hong Kong, where he is due to present two of his films, Personal Shopper and Carlos , as part of this year's Hong Kong International Film Festival programme.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cinema Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t... Feb '17 Aneirin 8
News Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14) Feb '17 Quiet Phart 5
News Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer... Jan '17 Rose of Tralee 2
News 'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-... Dec '16 Magic Utah Uwear 1
News Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11) Dec '16 Christine in Mich... 385
News Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute... Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
News THIS: Trailer Trashtalk Oct '16 Fckwhitepeople 1
See all Cinema Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cinema Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,312 • Total comments across all topics: 280,453,774

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC