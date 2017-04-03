Not Kis Kisse Pyaar Karoon, but this movie is Kapil Sharma's debut Bollywood film
Kapil Sharma is currently the hottest topic of the B-town off late, all thanks to his recent fall out with his colleague Sunil Grover. The actor has been trolled since then for his loss as his weekend show, The Kapil Sharma Show, is losing up on it TRP ratings swiftly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cinema Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t...
|Feb '17
|Aneirin
|8
|Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|Quiet Phart
|5
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-...
|Dec '16
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|Christine in Mich...
|385
|Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute...
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|THIS: Trailer Trashtalk
|Oct '16
|Fckwhitepeople
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cinema Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC