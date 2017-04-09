North Country Arts Council rebounds from financial troubles
Back in December, the North Country Arts Council nearly closed its gallery in the Franklin Building for not paying its rent. In the end, the council board avoided eviction from the Arts on the Square gallery at 52-54 Public Square after paying $3,996 in back rent by a Dec. 31 deadline.
