North Country Arts Council rebounds from financial troubles

6 hrs ago Read more: Watertown Daily Times

Back in December, the North Country Arts Council nearly closed its gallery in the Franklin Building for not paying its rent. In the end, the council board avoided eviction from the Arts on the Square gallery at 52-54 Public Square after paying $3,996 in back rent by a Dec. 31 deadline.

