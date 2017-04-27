Netflix teases new sci-fi film Okja w...

Netflix teases new sci-fi film Okja with this seriously disturbing website

Netflix has just revealed its latest intriguing tease for upcoming sci-fi film OKJA and we're not sure Tilda Swinton has ever been more creepy. The tease takes the form of a peculiar-looking corporate website, SuperPigProject.com , acting as an advertisement for the ambiguous company known as the Mirando Corporation, run by Lucy Mirando .

