Naam Shabana box office collection day 6: Akshay Kumar and Taapsee Pannu's film earns Rs 25.60 crore

In last six days, the film has earned Rs. 25.60 crore. Taran Adarsh revealed the latest figures saying, "#NaamShabana Fri 5.12 cr, Sat 6.37 cr, Sun 7.27 cr, Mon 2.54 cr, Tue 2.50 cr, Wed 1.80 cr.

