Minister hails Nigerian TV, Film content producers

T he Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, yesterday hailed Nigerian TV and film content producers for their impressive work in deepening the industry, but challenged them to do more to tell the Nigerian story and do more of co-production to enrich their content. The Minister made the commendation in Cannes, France, where he is at the head of the Nigerian delegation to the ongoing 2017 MIPTV, the forum for TV and online content producers in the world.

