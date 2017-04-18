Manisha Koirala: Looked like an alien after chemotherapy
Actress Manisha Koirala says after her cancer treatment, she used to look like an alien as she lost her hair. Now she is "quite kicked" to play late actress Nargis Dutt, the mother of actor Sanjay Dutt, in his biopic.
