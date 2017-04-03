Malaysia Opens Door To Indian Film Makers
From D. Arul Rajoo NEW DELHI, April 3 -- Malaysia has opened its doors to the world's biggest film making nation to make the country their favoured location to produce more films and TV series. Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, who described himself as a great fan of Indian movies, said Indian film makers could leverage on Malaysia's unique scenery, culture and diversity.
Cinema Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t...
|Feb '17
|Aneirin
|8
|Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|Quiet Phart
|5
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-...
|Dec '16
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|Christine in Mich...
|385
|Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute...
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|THIS: Trailer Trashtalk
|Oct '16
|Fckwhitepeople
|1
