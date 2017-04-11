Long live the Sag Harbor Cinema
After months of negotiations, the not-for-profit Sag Harbor Partnership has entered into a contract to purchase the Sag Harbor Cinema from its longtime owner, Gerald Mallow. The Partnership hopes to raise funds from private donors for the continuation of the cinema's long tradition of unique programming, preserved for the last 38 years by Mr. Mallow, and to expand the mission of the cinema to include the formation of a new not-for-profit, the Sag Harbor Cinema Arts Center .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Shelter Island Reporter.
Add your comments below
Cinema Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t...
|Feb '17
|Aneirin
|8
|Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|Quiet Phart
|5
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-...
|Dec '16
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|Christine in Mich...
|385
|Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute...
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|THIS: Trailer Trashtalk
|Oct '16
|Fckwhitepeople
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cinema Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC