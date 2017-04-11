Long live the Sag Harbor Cinema

After months of negotiations, the not-for-profit Sag Harbor Partnership has entered into a contract to purchase the Sag Harbor Cinema from its longtime owner, Gerald Mallow. The Partnership hopes to raise funds from private donors for the continuation of the cinema's long tradition of unique programming, preserved for the last 38 years by Mr. Mallow, and to expand the mission of the cinema to include the formation of a new not-for-profit, the Sag Harbor Cinema Arts Center .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Shelter Island Reporter.