Kasinathuni Viswanath honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2016:...

Bollywood and south Indian filmmaker Kasinathuni Viswanath has been honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2016. K Viswanath is a recipient of the Padma Shri in 1992 and five National Film Awards, bestowed by the government of India.

