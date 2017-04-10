Kasinathuni Viswanath honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2016:...
Bollywood and south Indian filmmaker Kasinathuni Viswanath has been honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2016. K Viswanath is a recipient of the Padma Shri in 1992 and five National Film Awards, bestowed by the government of India.
