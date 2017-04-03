Kajol reveals why she signed up for T...

Kajol reveals why she signed up for Tamil film 'VIP 2'

15 hrs ago Read more: Mid-Day Mumbai

"I wasn't sure if I wanted to do so much homework, that too for a role in another language," admits Kajol as we sit down to discuss her next project, Dhanush's upcoming action-drama VIP 2. It marks the actress' comeback to Tamil films after two decades and she says it took a great deal of cajoling on Dhanush's part for her to sign the movie. "It was all because of Dhanush and Soundarya Rajinikanth , who really made me feel comfortable.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.

