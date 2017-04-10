John Abraham teams up with Salman Kha...

John Abraham teams up with Salman Khan's Tubelight director Kabir khan! Read all deets

After the super successful uproar of Tiger Zinda Hai, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan, director Kabir Khan is geared up for another action packed film. No we are not talking about Salman Khan's Tubelight! Infact, there will be no Salman Khan- Kabir Khan reunion for a while! Thanks to John Abraham! John and Kabir will be collaborating next for a huge project and you will be enthralled to know the details about it! Now for a bit of flashback, let us just remind you that the duo earlier too worked in two films which became quite popular.

