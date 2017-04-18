John Abraham begins the shoot of Marathi project Savita Damodar Paranjpe
John Abraham has begun the shooting of his first Marathi production venture, Savita Damodar Paranjpe. Sharing a still on his Twitter profile, John wrote, "1st day of JA Entertainment's Marathi Film, Savita Damodar Paranjpe.
