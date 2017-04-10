Jared Masters' Psychedelic Film Amethyst Now Available on DVD

Jared Masters' ' Amethyst ' now available on DVD "Amethyst is A StrangeMysticalStylish Mind Blower. I Enjoyed the Trip" - Char/Charred Remains Reviews The most shocking silent horror film since Nosferatu, Amethyst, written and directed by psycho-sensationalist, Jared Masters is now available to own on DVD.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DreadCentrol.com.