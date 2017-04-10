James Gray Says His Sci-Fi Movie 'Ad ...

James Gray Says His Sci-Fi Movie 'Ad Astra' Starts Filming This Summer with Brad Pitt

Read more: Collider

Filmmaker James Gray has been expanding in scope over the last few years, from the brilliant and haunting period story The Immigrant to the adventure-tinged drama of The Lost City of Z , but back in February word came that Gray was gearing up to expand his horizons considerably by going full sci-fi. Gray co-wrote a film called Ad Astra with Ethan Ross that revolves around a slightly autistic engineer whose father left 20 years ago on a one-way mission to Neptune in order to find signs of extra-terrestrial intelligence.

Chicago, IL

