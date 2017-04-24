Israeli filmmaker Joseph Cedar comes to New York City to make a movie divorced of time and place

Joseph Cedar may be one of Israel's most respected dramatic filmmakers, but he was born in New York City, lived there until he was six, and returned as a young man to earn a graduate degree in film at New York University. Raised in Jerusalem and now based in Tel Aviv, Cedar has won growing acclaim for a series of dramas steeped in the culture and politics of his adopted home - most notably Beaufort , which drew on his experiences as a teenage soldier in the Israeli Defense Forces, and Footnote , about the professional rivalry between a disgraced Talmudic scholar and his up-and-coming son.

