India's biggest film franchise hot on Hollywood's heels

Dozens of animators work into the night in India's southern city of Hyderabad, fueled by caffeine and huddled over computer screens in a darkened studio to put the finishing touches on India's biggest and most ambitious film. The makers of "Baahubali 2" hope its top-notch visual effects will wean Indian audiences from Hollywood blockbusters, enticing them with the magical kingdoms, rampaging armies and towering palaces of a homegrown fantasy epic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.