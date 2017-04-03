Indian Film Festival moves to downtown LA with a diverse program
There will be some changes at the 15th Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles, running Wednesday through April 9 at the Regal cinemas in L.A. Live. Mainly, it's at the downtown venue, following many years at the ArcLight complex in Hollywood.
