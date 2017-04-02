Iconic New Delhi movie theater shuts down after 85 years
From Bollywood superstars to political heavyweights, the Regal theater hosted some of India's biggest names over more than eight decades. But with nostalgic theater-goers singing their way to the exits after a final showing of a Bollywood classic, the iconic New Delhi theater has closed its doors to make way for a multiplex.
