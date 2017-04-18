'I knew I was doing heroin. There's no excuse for addiction'

News of Vijay Mallya's arrest is doing the rounds as we get on Sanjay Dutt's Bhoomi film set, with Dutt chilling with his entourage under an open-air, makeshift tent on a hot Tuesday afternoon, while rehearsals are on for a courtroom scene inside the Basra studio-lot in Kandivali. "He's not been arrested in Scotland, yaar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.