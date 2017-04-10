How Green Was My Valley

Saurabh Shukla before the play "Barff" organised by Ludhiana Sanskritik Samagam in Ludhiana.Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh Saurabh Shukla is an actor, writer and director, whose comfort zone lies on the proscenium stage - when the spotlight is on and when a performance needs to be delivered. Away from the stage for a while now, Shukla returns to stage with Barff, a play written and directed by him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.