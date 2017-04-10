How Green Was My Valley
Saurabh Shukla before the play "Barff" organised by Ludhiana Sanskritik Samagam in Ludhiana.Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh Saurabh Shukla is an actor, writer and director, whose comfort zone lies on the proscenium stage - when the spotlight is on and when a performance needs to be delivered. Away from the stage for a while now, Shukla returns to stage with Barff, a play written and directed by him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.
Add your comments below
Cinema Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t...
|Feb '17
|Aneirin
|8
|Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|Quiet Phart
|5
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-...
|Dec '16
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|Christine in Mich...
|385
|Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute...
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|THIS: Trailer Trashtalk
|Oct '16
|Fckwhitepeople
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cinema Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC