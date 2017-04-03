Fox India's Drama 'Neerja' Among Winners at India's National Film Awards
India's National Film Awards were announced Friday, which saw Fox Star Studios' Neerja winning best Hindi language title. The government's annual awards, now in their 64th year, honor the best of Indian cinema across various languages.
