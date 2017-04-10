FINALLY! Priyanka Chopra has LOCKED in on a Bollywood film
Priyanka Chopra may soon be homeward bound! After making waves for years as one of Bollywood's biggest stars, Chopra decided to head West, where she has been ruling the small screen for the past couple of years as Alex Parrish on Quantico . And now she'll also be making her mark on Hollywood, being a part of Baywatch , which is due to hit screens this summer.
