Filmmakers take shortcut for commercial success, says Adil Hussain
Mumbai: Acclaimed actor Adil Hussain says nowadays most filmmakers focus on cracking the 'formula' for a movie's commercial success rather than working hard on telling new and different stories. Adil, who has acted in international, Bollywood and Indian regional films, will soon be seen in forthcoming indie film "Mukti Bhawan".
